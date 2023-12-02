Watch: Hania Aamir’s hilarious birthday wish for Wahaj Ali

Showbiz A-lister Hania Aamir shared a hilarious video of heartthrob actor Wahaj Ali to wish him on his birthday.

As the handsome hunk, Wahaj Ali turned 35 on Friday, December 1, a number of his fellow co-stars and entertainment fraternity turned to social media with heartfelt birthday wishes for the TV sensation.

His co-star on the blockbuster serial, ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’, Hania Aamir also took to her Instagram stories in the evening with a new reel, to wish him. “Happy birthday Queen,” she added the text on the montage of BTS clips of Ali, enjoying a variety of delicacies on the sets of their serial and tagged him. “Say MASHALLAH,” she added.

Reposting the story on his handle, the ‘Mein’ star added a single laughing emoji.

Actor Kinza Hashmi was also among others who extended their birthday wishes to Ali. She wrote, “May this special day be filled with blessings, joy, and countless moments of happiness. Happy birthday @wahaj.official.” Meanwhile, on the work front, Wahaj Ali is currently ruling the TV screens with ‘Mein’, his maiden collaboration with A-list actor Ayeza Khan.

The serial, directed by Badar Mehmood and written by Zanjabeel Asim Shah, follows two strong-headed individuals who ‘end up crossing paths due to being unlucky in love’ while facing family and societal pressures.

‘Mein’ airs every Monday in prime time on ARY Digital.

