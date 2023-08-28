Hania Aamir tells how ‘things went crazy’ after ‘Mere Humsafar

A-list actor Hania Aamir opened up on the unprecedented success of ‘Mere Humsafar’ and its after-effects on her fame and career.

Even with her brief part in the debut film ‘Janaan’ or the hit projects that followed, Hania Aamir is someone who has always got love from her fans for whatever character she essayed on screen. However, the success, fame, love and appreciation she has received as Hala, in the blockbuster serial ‘Mere Humsafar’ is a dream of every aspiring actor.

It is the first time since the drama became a massive hit last year, that the ‘Ishqiya’ star sat down to talk about the success of the serial.

In a new interview with Faiyza Beg, she confessed, “After Mere Humsafar, things went a little crazy… At that point, I think, in the beginning, it was a little overwhelming.”

“People recognise you before, but when that kind of fame hits you, it confuses you a little bit,” she continued.

Speaking further about the amplified fame, Aamir said that she is eternally grateful to God who chose her for it and blessed her with the love and respect that she gets from millions of people.

“God chose me, has blessed me with so many things and I get the respect and the love from so many people and it’s super sweet but as a fragile little human it can be a little daunting in the beginning,” the actor admitted.

It is worth mentioning here that the Qasim Ali Mureed directorial, featuring an ensemble star cast, ‘Mere Humsafar’ was the biggest blockbuster of the year 2022 with a massive fanbase extended to multiple countries including India, Bangladesh and Nepal.

