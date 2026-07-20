Hania Aamir, Kinza Hashmi, Samar Jafri build buzz for ‘Dar-e-Nijaat’

Pakistani celebrities are rallying behind Three’s Entertainment’s debut drama, Dar-e-Nijaat, with actors Hania Aamir, Samar Jafri and Kinza Hashmi taking to social media to express their excitement for the highly anticipated series starring Durefishan Saleem and Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui.

The stars shared the drama’s official teaser on their Instagram Stories, building anticipation among fans ahead of its premiere.

Samar Jafri praised co-star Nameer Nawaz Khan, writing, “I was, I am and I will forever be proud of you @nameernkhan. This looks great MA!”

Hania Aamir also reposted the teaser on her Instagram Story, tagging Durefishan Saleem and Nameer Nawaz Khan while calling them her “favourites.”

Meanwhile, Kinza Hashmi applauded Nameer Nawaz Khan’s performance, writing, “Nameerrr you’re looking so good! The screen presence, the confidence, the hard work. It all speaks for itself. So proud of you.”

Previously, Yumna Zaidi, Mahira Khan and Amar Khan had shared the teaser on their Instagram Stories and wished the team success.

Dar-e-Nijaat features an ensemble cast including Durefishan Saleem, Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui, Nameer Nawaz Khan, Sahar Hashmi, Romaisa Khan, Sania Saeed and Saba Hamid.

Penned by acclaimed writer Umera Ahmed and directed by Saqib Khan, the drama is produced by Three’s Entertainment.

Umera Ahmed recently garnered immense praise for her recent drama, Kafeel – which starred Sanam Saeed and Emad Irfani.