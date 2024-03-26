Hania Aamir performs first Umrah in Ramadan

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

On the second Friday of Ramadan 2024, TV and cinema star Hania Aamir, who was in Dammam, Saudi Arabia for an event, took the opportunity to visit Makkah, to complete her very first Umrah pilgrimage.

Taking to her Instagram handle in the early hours of Saturday, the ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ actor announced with a seven-visuals gallery, as a part of her Ramadan updates, after she completed the pilgrimage with a friend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)

The picture post, featuring visuals from her preparation, journey to Makkah as well as Masjid-al-Haram, was captioned with, “Blessed Friday. Alhamdulillah 🤲🏻 Day 11 🌙🤍.”

The following updates from the 12th and 13th of Ramadan 2024 continued with glimpses of her time in Masjid-al-Haram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)

Thousands of her social followers including the entertainment fraternity liked the post and extended their heartfelt wishes for Aamir in the comments section, while, a certain section of keyboard warriors continued to target the celebrity with their mean words.