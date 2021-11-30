Hania Aamir’s latest picture goes viral

Actor Hania Aamir took to social media application Instagram for sharing her picture that went viral.

“Moomphali main dana nai, trust karne ka zamana nai,” the caption wrote.

The viral picture sees her posing in a black outfit with a smile. The latest post got millions of likes.

From drama serials to the big screen and even modelling, Aamir seems to have surely made her mark on the industry in a short span of time.

Hania Aamir is active on social media and takes to Instagram for sharing her pictures and behind the scenes of her projects. She has 4.7 million followers on the photo and video-sharing social media application profile.

The actress has appeared in numerous popular drama serials including ARY Digital’s Ishqiya and Visaal as well as several hit films.

Appreciate people who spread joy

The celebrity, in her Instagram post, had earlier written that humans lose sight of things in the environment due to distractions and noise but we try to please those who use have not been stuck during difficult times.

“There are so many distractions around us,” she stated. “So much noise. It makes us lose sight of the things and the people we should be thankful for.

“We run after the people who have hurt us and cry for the people who have betrayed us forgetting to be there for the ones who were our anchor when we had lost control.”

Hania Aamir said that the nicest people are taken for granted just because they are ready to listen and care at any time without asking any reason.

The actor mentioned that those people, who spread joy among us, should be appreciated.

“The ones who give without expecting anything in return. The ones you can sit in silence with. Have a conversation at any time of the night with. The ones you never ask how they are doing and they never bring it up either,” she said.

The actor further went on to say that their efforts may look insignificant. This is due to the fact they were not the cause of a major event which had taken place in our lives but they are the ones who are the motivators.

