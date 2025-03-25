Hania Aamir receives Award of Recognition at UK Parliament

Pakistan showbiz’s A-lister Hania Aamir has been honoured with the Award of Recognition in the UK Parliament.

In recognition of her remarkable journey, stellar performances, and immense contribution to Pakistan’s entertainment industry, A-list star Hania Aamir was honoured with a Recognition Award, at an event, hosted by Afzal Khan MP, in the Jubilee Room of House of Parliament, UK, on Monday.

Visibly overwhelmed Aamir expressed her gratitude for the honour and said, “It is an absolute honour to be here and it means a lot to me. I hope we continue to entertain people through our work and make Pakistan proud.”

“We have a very strong community so I just hope that we continue to stand by and support each other, in whichever way we can,” added the ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ star.

She also took an opportunity to thank other women of her fraternity who paved the way for the newer generation and vowed to do everything in her capacity to make it easier for others to come.

Notably, Hania Aamir is one of the leading female stars of the country at the moment.

On the work front, she recently won global recognition and acclaim for her role as Sharjeena, in the biggest serial of Pakistan, ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’, co-starring superstar Fahad Mustafa in his drama comeback.

Aamir is reportedly all set to enter the Indian film industry, with a Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa-starrer Punjabi movie titled ‘Sardaar Ji 3’.

