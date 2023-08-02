‘Main Hockey Ka Player Tha’: Hania Aamir

The pictures and videos of actress and model Hania Aamir, who won hearts with her stellar performance in the ARY Digital series ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha‘, are going viral.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The actress shared her captivating visuals from Hyde Park in the capital London on her Instagram account. She penned the memorable dialogue “main hockey ka player tha” in the Bollywood film ‘Welcome‘ as the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)

In other news, the social media darling has crossed the coveted 7 million followers mark on her official Instagram handle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hania Aamir won hearts in the drama serial ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’, alongside A-list actors Wahaj Ali and Zaviyar Nauman. She played the protagonist Maheer in the play.

Apart from the A-list trio, the ensemble cast of the romance play featured Shahood Alvi, Salma Hassan, Angeline Malik, Noor-ul-Hassan, Javed Sheikh, Shaheen Khan, Rabya Kulsoom, Amber Khan, Sabeena Syed, Ayesha Mirza, and Washma Fatima.

Sidra Seher Imran wrote the story of the drama, while Badar Mehmood directed it, under the production banner ‘Big Bang Entertainment’ of Fahad Mustafa and Ali Kazmi.

The soul-soothing OST was the recreation by Baloch singer Kaifi Khali, of his chart-topper ‘Kahani Suno‘.

Read More – Hania Aamir drops jaws in sheer Saree: See pics