Hania Aamir reunites with cross-border friend Badshah in Dubai

Pakistan showbiz’s A-lister Hania Aamir has once again reunited with her cross-border friend, Indian rapper Badshah, as the latter hosts a private concert for her, in Dubai.

Divided by borders but connected at heart, the cross-border friends, Pakistani actor Hania Aamir and Indian rapper Badshah are having a gala time together, as they met each other once again and hang out in Dubai.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday evening, Aamir posted a three-visual gallery of their outing. “Rescue arrived from Chandigarh,” read the caption on the post, featuring a mirror selfie of the buddies, as well as a brief, goofy snippet and a capture of the dinner spread.

Minutes later, the actor also shared a new reel on the feed, with the caption, “concert time,” as she got lucky with a private gig of her best friend, featuring some fun BTS of the celebrities.

Viewed by more than 7 million Instagrammers on Aamir’s profile, in less than 24 hours, her Instagram posts are now going viral on social media, grabbing all the attention of netizens and fuelling the dating rumours once again.

Pertinent to note here that this friendship started earlier last year when the Indian rapper shared his affection for Aamir, confessing to be following her on Instagram. He said during an outing, “Bari mast bandi lagti hai mujhe, (I find her very interesting). Mood uplift hojata hai ek dum se uski post dekh ke (The minute I see her posts, it just uplifts my mood instantly).”

Replying to him, the ‘Mere Humsafar’ star had said, “Ap bhi bohat mast ho (You’re also very amazing).”

Later, the two met for the first time in Dubai and spent a good time together.

