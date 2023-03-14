Hania Aamir reveals why and how she entered showbiz

Hania Aamir is winning hearts with her portrayal of protagonist Maheer in the hit drama ‘Mujhay Pyaar Hua Tha‘.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The actor appeared in the ARY Digital show ‘The Fourth Umpire‘ hosted by superstar Fahad Mustafa, comedian Faizan Sheikh and former cricketer Azhar Ali. She opened up about her academic life before starting her showbiz career.

The ‘Mere Humsafar‘ star said revealed she dropped out of college despite being a good student to become the breadwinner for the family as it meant more to them then.

“I’m a college dropout,” Hania Aamir said. “Even though I was great at academics, I started earning well from acting. The money was more important as I handled my household and was the breadwinner of the family.”

The ‘Mere Humsafar‘ star said she is friends with her college mates but they don’t bask in the limelight they get from her.

“They get very frustrated with being my friends, as they face a lot of questions about me if their friends see our pictures,” the celebrity said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)

Before ‘Mujhay Pyaar Hua Tha‘, she was praised for her performances in serials ‘Visaal‘, ‘Ishqiya‘ and ‘Sang-e-Mah‘.

Related – Hania Aamir’s bridal look from ‘Mujhay Pyaar Hua Tha‘ goes viral

The actor is a social media darling with over seven million Instagram followers. She takes to the visual-sharing platform to share pictures and videos of her personal life and professional endeavours.

Comments