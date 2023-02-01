‘Saad ho ya Areeb’: Hania Aamir loves her dulhan lehenga from MPHT

The pictures of actor Hania Aamir in a bridal lehenga from the sets of ARY Digital drama ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha‘ are going viral on social media.

Hania Aamir shared viral pictures of her in a red-coloured lehenga from the sets of her serial on her Instagram account. She came up with a catchy caption for the social media post.

“Saad ho ya Areeb, lehange ki game honi chahiye hai. #MujhePyaarHuaTha 🤞🏽” the caption of the four-picture photo album read.

Millions of Instagram liked and wrote heartwarming comments on the pictures.

The ‘Mere Humsafar‘ star has millions of Instagram followers. She shares pictures and videos of her personal life and professional endeavours.

She has shared pictures from the sets of ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha‘ on the visual-sharing platform. Here are some pictures.

‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha‘ is a love triangle between Maheer (Hania Amir), Saad (Wahaj Ali), and Areeb (Zaviyaar Naumaan).

Saad has always been in love with his cousin Maheer but when he fails to confess it to her, life takes a different turn; and Areeb enters the frame. Due to a little misunderstanding, things start to fall apart and trust between the lovers shatters.

Apart from the A-list trio, the ensemble cast of the romance play features Shahood Alvi, Salma Hassan, Angeline Malik, Noor-ul-Hassan, Javed Sheikh, Shaheen Khan, Rabya Kulsoom, Amber Khan, Sabeena Syed, Ayesha Mirza, and Washma Fatima.

Sidra Seher Imran has written the story of the drama, while Badar Mehmood directed it, under the production banner ‘Big Bang Entertainment’ of Fahad Mustafa and Ali Kazmi. The soul-soothing OST is the recreation by Baloch singer Kaifi Khali, of his chart-topper ‘Kahani Suno‘.

‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha‘ airs every Monday in prime time on ARY Digital.

