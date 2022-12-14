Hania Aamir shares her pictures from ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ sets

Actor Hania Aamir’s pictures from the sets of the ARY Digital drama “Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha” are going viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The actor, who plays the female protagonist Maheer in the serial, posed for the viral pictures in an elegant pink outfit. Her latest clicks got millions of likes from fans.

The “Mere Humsafar” star asked netizens about their opinions about the first episode.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)

The celebrity had shared an elegant click to promote the serial also.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)

“Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha” is a love triangle between Maheer, Saad (Wahaj Ali) and Areeb (Zaviyaar Naumaan).

Saad has always been in love with his cousin Maheer but when he fails to confess it to her, life takes a different turn; and Areeb enters the frame. Due to a little misunderstanding, things start to fall apart and trust between the lovers shatters.

Apart from Hania Aamir, Wahaj Ali and Zaviyaar Naumaan, the cast also features Shahood Alvi along with Salma Hassan, Angeline Malik, Noor-ul-Hassan, Shaheen Khan, Malaikah, Ambar Khan, Sabeena Syed, Ayesha Mirza and Washma Fatima.

Badar Mehmood has directed the serial, written by Sidra Sehar Imran.

“Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha” airs every Monday at 8PM PST only on ARY Digital.

Comments