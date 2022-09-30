Omer Shahzad wins the internet with ‘Mere Humsafar’ cover

Model turned actor Omer Shahzad shared his melodious take on the viral OST of the hot-favourite show ‘Mere Humsafar’.

On his official account on the photo and video sharing application, ‘Mere Humsafar’ and ‘Woh Pagal Si’ actor published a new video, hours before the finale episode of the family play aired last night.

As a ‘token of love’ for ‘Mere Humsafar’ and Khurram’s fans, Omer Shahzad crooned the viral OST in his soulful voice. “A token of love straight from the heart for all the love and (little) hate Khurram 😊,” he captioned the Instagram post. “For all you humasfar’s out there!”

Watch the video here:

Social users showered their love on the rendition and heaped praises on the celebrity for the mesmerizing performance.

It is pertinent to mention that the track, which left an irreplaceable mark on audiences, was originally composed by Naveed Nashad and sung by Amanat Ali, Zaheer Abbas and Yashal Shahid.

Mere Humsafar’, one of the hottest shows of this season, with millions of YouTube views and a massive fanbase extended to multiple countries including India, Bangladesh and Nepal, aired its final episode 40 last night.

The show wrapped up on a happy note, with Hamza and Hala coming back together after the birth of their daughter. Moreover, Roomi got married in the presence of her family, while Sameen forgave Khurram in the final instalment.

Qasim Ali Mureed aced the direction of the superhit script written by Saira Raza.

About Omer Shahzad, the actor garnered acclaim for his antagonist characters in ‘Mere Humsafar’, ‘Gul o Gulzar’ and currently in ‘Woh Pagal Si’.

