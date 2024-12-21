Hania Aamir nails the saree look for winter wedding

Showbiz A-lister Hania Aamir has once again broken social media with her saree looks as she opted for a six-yard drape to attend a recent winter wedding.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday evening, Hania Aamir treated her 16 million followers with some stunning glimpses of her, acing a minimal yet statement-making saree look. The carousel post, shared with the currently-trending ‘Beer Song’, sees the stunner in an ivory cotton saree, paired with a matching sleeveless blouse. However, to make it more winter-friendly, Aamir paired the drape with a warm shawl on her arm. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial) She styled the statement fit with a pair of earrings, bangles stack and a neatly slicked-back, roses-adorned bun, to complement her kohl-heavy eyes and flushed makeup.

The now-viral post was loved by millions of her followers on Gram and received a massive response in the form of likes and comments.

Being the absolute social media darling that she is, Aamir boasts a massive following on the photo and video sharing application, Instagram, where she keeps her fans updated with OOTDs, glimpses of travel adventures as well as her professional endeavours.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she most recently won global recognition and acclaim for her role as Sharjeena, in the biggest serial of Pakistan, ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’, co-starring superstar Fahad Mustafa.

