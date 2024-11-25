Hania Aamir confessed she is ‘scared’ of her fame

A-list actor Hania Aamir confessed to being ‘scared’ of the fame that she has and the accountability of it on the Day of judgment.

In a recent interview on a radio show, Hania Aamir admitted using her social media presence primarily from the business point of view, however, shared that she also tries to address social taboos through her influence.

The actor disclosed that coming out with her own mental health journey was a step in the same direction, in order to break the taboo around it with a positive message, for others in the community, that she has built via her social media over the years, to not go through the same struggle as hers.

“I always say this, I’m scared of the fame that I have,” she admitted in a candid moment. “Because I feel like when I meet God, what am I going to tell Him? What if He asks me, ‘What did you do with whatever I gave you?’ And then I have no answer. I just posted pretty pictures and made a lot of money. That was it.”

“It just doesn’t sit well with me,” she added. “So in any way that I can have a positive impact or can just make people laugh with stupid stuff that I post [I do]. And that is it.”

On the work front, Aamir very recently won global recognition and acclaim for her role as Sharjeena, in the biggest serial of Pakistan, ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’, co-starring superstar Fahad Mustafa.