“Hania Aamir should marry Salman Khan”

Indian actor-dancer Rakhi Sawant wants her newest Pakistani bestie, Hania Aamir, to become her sister-in-law by marrying her brother, India’s most eligible bachelor, Salman Khan.

Reacting to the latest achievement of her cross-border best friend Hania Aamir, who has recently been honoured with a Recognition Award at the UK parliament, recognizing her remarkable journey, stellar performances, and immense contribution to Pakistan’s entertainment industry, Rakhi Sawant expressed that she really wants the former to marry Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

“I love Haniya. I want, she should marry my Salman [KLhan] brother,” the ‘Main Hoon Na’ actor commented on Aamir’s video, talking about her friendly bond with Sawant. “She is so so beautiful. Best Actress doll, Pakistani beauty, but the whole world loves her meet you.”

Notably, Hania Aamir is one of the country’s leading female stars at the moment. She is reportedly all set to enter the Indian film industry now, with a Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa-starrer Punjabi movie, titled ‘Sardaar Ji 3’.

This friendly banter between Hania and Sawant started earlier this year when the latter challenged the ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ star as well as Lollywood divas Deedar and Nargis to a dance face-off.

Responding to her challenge, Aamir playfully mimicked Sawant in an Instagram reel and termed the Indian celebrity an ‘icon’, leading to this new friendship across borders.

