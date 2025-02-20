Rakhi Sawant wants to marry a Pakistani police officer

After being rejected by Pakistani actor Dodi Khan and also rejecting the marriage proposal of Mufti Qavi, Indian actor-dancer Rakhi Sawant has now expressed her desire to marry a police officer from Pakistan.

India’s controversy queen Rakhi Sawant, who has previously confirmed her third marriage in Pakistan, despite Dodi Khan’s refusal, has now opened up on her wish to marry a police official from the country.

Speaking virtually to host Mathira, Sawant revealed that her late father wanted her to marry a police officer. “Pakistani officers look very handsome. Is there one who is willing to hold my hand?” she said.

Notably, her latest comments came days after Khan, who had proposed to the ‘Main Hoon Na’ actor for a third marriage, refused to marry her.

During the same interview, Sawant also spoke about Khan’s statement, sharing that the two have been friends for the past one and a half years, and he was the one, who fell for her first and proposed her into marriage. “I am a human, not a piece of chocolate,” she responded to Khan, who assured Sawant that she ‘will become the daughter-in-law of Pakistan’ and vowed to get her married to one of his ‘brothers’.

After Khan’s refusal, Sawant was also proposed by a cleric, Mufti Qavi, into marriage. Responding to his proposal, she said, “I like Qavi, but he should hit the gym like Dodi Khan and lose some weight [for me to marry him].”

For the unversed, Rakhi Sawant had been married twice previously. She was married to Ritesh Raj Singh, with whom she participated in ‘Biss Boss 15’, for her third stint in the reality show. However, they parted ways soon after the show ended in February 2022. She then tied the knot with her ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani later the same year.

