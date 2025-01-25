Deedar, Nargis respond to Rakhi Sawant’s dance-off challenge

After Pakistani showbiz sweetheart Hania Aamir, Lollywood divas Nargis and Deedar have also responded to Indian actor-dancer Rakhi Sawant’s dance-off challenge.

Days after India’s controversy queen Rakhi Sawant declared herself the ‘No. item girl of Bollywood’ and the ‘Queen of reality shows’, to challenge Pakistani divas Hania Aamir, Nargis and Deedar to face her in a dance competition, the latter turned to her official TikTok handle to respond to her.

In a rather similar manner to the ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ star, Deedar also lip-synced the viral statement of the ‘Main Hoon Na’ actor in her TikTok video.

On the other hand, former actor Nargis, who has bid farewell to the entertainment industry and now manages a beauty salon in Lahore, addressed Sawant, in what appears to be an Instagram story, and wrote, “Ma’am I’ve left the showbiz industry.”

For the unversed, Sawant said in an explosive interview recently, “I challenge Hania, Deedar and Nargis to dance to Pakistani songs and I will beat them all to it.”

Responding to her challenge earlier, Aamir playfully mimicked Sawant in an Instagram reel, and termed the Indian celebrity an ‘icon’.