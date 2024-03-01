Hania Aamir aces wedding guest style in new pictures

Showbiz A-lister Hania Aamir is everyone’s favourite wedding guest, and her latest Instagram pictures are proof.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday afternoon, Hania Aamir treated her 12.4 million followers on the social site with some breathtaking pictures, as she decked up in a traditional yet modern attire, probably for a recently-attended family wedding.

The candid three-picture gallery, captioned simply with a single blueberries emoji, captured the fashionista in an ink-blue lehenga choli set, with heavy gold embellishments, paired with a matching sheer dupatta.

She styled the statement fit with traditional gold jewels, middle-parted poker-straight hair and minimal monotoned makeup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)

Thousands of her fans on Gram showered their love for the celebrity with likes and compliments on the now-viral post.

Being the social media darling that she is, Aamir boasts a massive following on the photo and video sharing application, Instagram, where she keeps her fans updated with OOTDs, glimpses of travel adventures as well as her professional endeavours.

On the acting front, she was last seen in the superhit drama serial ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’, alongside A-list actors Wahaj Ali and Zaviyar Nauman.

‘Partner in chaos’ Badshah sends birthday wishes to Hania Aamir