VIRAL: Hania Aamir shares pictures with ‘mystery man’

Celebrated actress and model Hania Aamir made news after the pictures of her with a “mystery man” went viral on the social media application Instagram.

Hania Aamir, who has proved her mettle in the showbiz industry with impressive performances, took to the visual-sharing platform to share the pictures.

In the viral pictures, she was hugging the mysterious person.

After the pictures went viral, several netizens claimed that he is Haider Mustehsan, the brother of actor-singer Momina Mustehsan.

They claimed to find one of his social media posts quite similar to the actress’s.

 

It is not the first time that the ‘Mere Humsafar‘ star sparked dating rumours with the individual. Earlier, she had shared a series of pictures and a video with the person.

It is pertinent to mention that Hania Aamir is a social media darling with 11.6 million Instagram followers. The actress updates fans about her personal and professional happenings by sharing catchy and captivating visuals.

On the acting front, her performance in the superhit ARY Digital serial ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha‘ received acclaim. She won hearts with her performances in dramas ‘Visaal,‘ ‘Ishqiya‘ and ‘Mere Humsafar.’

 

