CHAKWAL. July 7: Complainant in Hania Ahmed murder case in Chakwal raises questions over initial police action, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the complainant in the Hania Ahmed murder case, who lives in Australia, has submitted an application to the DPO Chakwal.

In the application he said his signature and thumb impression were taken on a plain paper while he was injured and in hospital.

According to the complainant, the first FIR did not reflect the facts. Sections were included that do not match what happened. He said the case was made to look like culpable homicide instead of intentional murder. He added that unknown persons did not open fire, and that the FIR contains wrong entries.

The complainant has asked for legal action against Constable Atiq and Sub-Inspector Abdullah.

He further stated that he later gave a separate statement to the investigating officer with the correct facts. He warned that if action is not taken against the responsible officials, the investigation may not remain transparent.

Earlier, police sources said the case was first registered under Section 322, which is culpable homicide. But after evidence and forensic findings came in during the investigation, Section 302 was added.

Sources also said a CCD official named Shuja, who was nominated in the case, was found in possession of the rifle used in the shooting. The accused was produced in court and later sent to jail on judicial remand.

Also Read: Hania Ahmed’s post-mortem report reveals 11 injuries