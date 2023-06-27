‘Hannah Montana’ star Emily Osment announces engagement

American actor-singer Emily Osment announced her engagement to long-time beau Jack Anthony over the weekend. Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Emily Osment, best known for her stint as Lilly Truscott in the teen musical ‘Hannah Montana’ and in the Netflix series ‘The Kominsky Method’, took to her Instagram handle on Sunday to announce her engagement to the singer, whom she is dating since 2021.

With the two picture gallery, capturing the heartfelt proposal from her doting boyfriend at the Yosemite National Park in California, and featuring a glimpse of her uniquely-designed engagement ring, Osment wrote, “This magical, beautiful, kaleidoscope of a person asked me to marry him this weekend. I did not know life could be this sweet or I could ever be this deliriously happy.”

“I am so proud of the life we have built together and the people we have become over the last few years. This love is so big and so uniquely ours and I know it can do anything,” she added.

“I am so honored to stand next to you every day. I love you, Jack,” gushed the ‘Disney’ star.

The announcement met with a heartwarming response from social users including the fraternity, and several dropped congratulatory messages for the couple in the comments section.

