Hansika Motwani & husband spark divorce speculations

Indian film star Hansika Motwani has sparked speculations of divorce from her husband, Sohael Khaturiya, after two years of marriage.

More than two years after Hansika Motwani tied the knot with businessman Sohael Khaturiya in December 2022, following their years-long relationship and a dreamy Eiffel Tower proposal, reports suggest that trouble has arisen in their paradise, and the couple might be heading towards divorce.

Quoting a source close to the actor, an Indian publication reported last month, “Hansika has moved in with her mother, while Sohael is staying with his parents.”

“When the couple got married in December 2022, they initially moved in with Sohael’s family. However, adjusting with a big family was an issue. So, they shifted into a condo in the same building. But it seems the problems have persisted,” the insider spilt.

The reports gained traction recently when social users noticed that Motwani, who has not been active on her Instagram handle since July 18, has also deleted the photos of her wedding to Khaturiya from her handle.

Meanwhile, the celebrity husband, who denied the rumours in a text to the publication, has made his Insta profile private amid the buzz.

It is worth noting here that Khaturiya was previously married to Rinky Bajaj, who happened to be the best friend of Motwani.

However, the actor, best known for her roles as a child star, including in Hrithik Roshan-led ‘Koi… Mil Gaya has denied the allegations of being a ‘homewrecker’.