UK passengers and staff on the ​cruise ship hit by a hantavirus outbreak will ‌be taken to a hospital in northwest England for an initial isolation period once they are repatriated, UK health ​authorities said on Saturday.

The ship, the MV Hondius, ​is expected to anchor off the Spanish island ⁠of Tenerife early on Sunday, following which the ​22 UK nationals on board will be flown back ​to Britain.

Spain had said earlier that the UK, as well as Germany, France, Belgium, Ireland and other countries had confirmed they ​were sending planes to evacuate their citizens after the ​outbreak which left eight people ill, including three who died.

As a ‌precautionary ⁠measure, the passengers will be assessed and tested during an initial stay of up to 72 hours at a managed setting, a joint statement from health ​departments in ​the north ⁠west of England, police and a local council said. Sky News named the facility ​as the Arrowe Park Hospital near Liverpool.

“The ​risk ⁠to the general population remains very low,” the statement added.

The UK Health Security Agency had said on Friday ⁠that ​all passengers and crew will ​be asked to isolate for 45 days on their return home.