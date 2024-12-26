Netflix drops trailer for Adam Sandler’s ‘Happy Gilmore 2’

Netflix has dropped the first trailer for Hollywood star Adam Sandler’s sports comedy ‘Happy Gilmore 2,’ a sequel to his hit 1996 film.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

The sequel will see Adam Sandler, Christopher McDonald, Julie Bowen, Dennis Dugan, Allen Covert, and Ben Stiller reprise their roles from the original hit comedy while football player Travis Kelce will make a cameo appearance among other Hollywood stars.

Kyle Newacheck, who directed Sandler and Jennifer Aniston in Netflix’s “Murder Mystery,” is serving as a director on ‘Happy Gilmore 2.’

Tim Herlihy, from the original film, co-wrote the script while Dennis Dugan, the first film’s director, will executive produce ‘Happy Gilmore 2.’

The Netflix film follows his titular hockey reject turned golfer (Adam Sandler) as he enters a senior golf tour.

Read more: Adam Sandler drops update on ‘Happy Gilmore 2’

Christopher McDonald reprises his role as Gilmore’s rival pro-golfer Shooter McGavin while Julie Bowen will portray the titular character’s romantic interest, Virginia Venit.

Newcomers to the cast include Bad Bunny, Margaret Qualley, Nick Swardson and Benny Safdie.

‘Happy Gilmore 2’ cameos include rapper Eminem, football player Travis Kelce, and TV host Dan Patrick.

While Netflix has not announced a release date for ‘Happy Gilmore 2,’ reports said that it will be released sometime in 2025.

The original film turned Adam Sandler into a comic star in Hollywood and he has since appeared in multiple hit comedies.

After its release in theatres in 1996, ‘Happy Gilmore’ earned around $40 million at the worldwide box office.

In the original movie, Adam Sandler played the lead role of Happy Gilmore.

The movie revolves around Gilmore playing hockey while struggling with anger management issues.

After learning that he has a talent for golf, Gilmore begins playing professional golf to earn money to save his grandmother’s house.