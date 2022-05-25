‘Haqeeqi Azadi March convoy reached Attock bridge’, says Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice-President Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Wednesday that the convoy of Haqeeqi Azadi March reached Attock bridge and containers were removed, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi told ARY News that the PTI long march’s convoy will enter Punjab soon.

He said that they are facing barricades and resistance at almost every place but the people are advancing after removing barricades. The PTI vice-president said, “We are moving forward in a peaceful way and we will stay peaceful.”

READ: ABSOLUTELY NOT! NO QUESTION OF ANY DEAL WITH GOVT, SAYS IMRAN KHAN

“Have we put containers in the way of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Fazlur Rehman when they arrived in Islamabad? We were not afraid and we did not make any arrest nor placed containers on the roads. The present government is afraid of us which forces it to place containers and make arrests.”

“If Rana Sanaullah’s claim is true, then he should order to remove containers to see the number of participants. You have turned this place into the occupied Kashmir but how will you push back people through shelling and baton charge.”

He said that the state machinery is being used against the marchers. He asked the interior minister to release the PTI workers and leaders and assured the government that they will stay peaceful.

Comments