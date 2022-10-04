‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ march: Imran Khan to visit Lahore tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan will pay a day-long visit tomorrow (Wednesday), ARY News reported.

During his visit, the prime minister would also hold meetings with PTI Punjab wings to review preparations regarding the forthcoming ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ march towards Islamabad, said sources.

The PTI Chief, on his Lahore, visit, would also meet with the cabinet members and party leaders. Imran Khan will also issue important tasks to party leaders, say sources.

Earlier, Imran Khan said that he would soon give a call to his supporters to steer the country out of the quagmire.

In an interview with private news channel, the PTI chief said that “unimaginable” sea of people will march toward Islamabad, adding that he has kept his plan a secret in view of recent audio leaks and “tapping” of phone calls.

“I have kept my plan for the long march a secret because our phones are being tapped and for the first time I am feeling as if I am a traitor of the country,” he added.

The PTI chief further said that “Haqeeqi Azadi” march will be the “biggest” in country’s history, adding that special instructions will be issued to party workers before the start of the march.

