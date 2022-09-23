‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ movement: Imran Khan to visit Lahore on Sept 26

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will visit Lahore on a day-long trip on September 26 (Monday), ARY News reported.

During his visit, the prime minister would meet with Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, sources said.

The PTI Chief, on his Lahore, visit, would also meet with the cabinet members and party leaders. He has also issued important tasks to party leaders, say sources.

It is worth mentioning here that this would be his second visit to the provincial capital within a week. The former premier visited Lahore on September 23.

His trip to the provincial capital comes at a time when speculations about the PML-N filing a vote of no confidence against the PTI government are circulating.

However, on Wednesday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan announced to start anti-government movement on September 24.

While addressing the All Pakistan Lawyers Convention outside the Supreme Court (SC) Lahore Registry, Imran Khan appealed to the lawyers to support him when he gives a protest call to the nation. He thanked the lawyer community for giving him a warm welcome.

“Lawyers have a big responsibility in this scenario as Pakistan needs the supremacy of law. The economy cannot be improved without a powerful justice system. We have to bring Pakistan out of the crisis.”

