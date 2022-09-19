PML-N cannot topple PTI-PMLQ Punjab govt, Imran Khan told

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab leaders have claimed that it was impossible for Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) to complete required numbers in the Punjab Assembly for bringing a no-trust move, citing sources, ARY News reported on Monday.

The PML-N had claimed to mull over bringing a no-trust move against the Punjab government.

The PTI leaders briefed the party chairman Imran Khan regarding the possibilities of a no-confidence motion against the Punjab government. Sources said that Imran Khan was told that the Punjab government was not facing any risk of a no-confidence motion.

During the briefing, the PTI chief was told that the membership of five PML-N Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) was suspended and they could not attend 15 sessions of the Punjab Assembly.

Moreover, the PML-N has less than 156 lawmakers in the provincial assembly, whereas, PTI and its ally Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) were having the ‘unconditional support’ of 186 lawmakers. It was told that it was still impossible for the PML-N to get the support of 186 lawmakers for bringing the no-trust move.

The provincial ministers have also apprised Imran Khan regarding the political settlements in Punjab.

Sources added that the panel chairman had suspended the membership of five PML-N lawmakers on July 30 – 2022. Following the suspension, Rana Mashood, Mirza Javed, Malik Saiful Malook, Abdul Rauf and Rukhsana Kausar could not attend 15 PA sessions.

It was learnt that the suspension of the membership was not challenged at any platform by the political party.

