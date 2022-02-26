Haqooq-i-Sindh March: PTI leader Iftikhar Lund injured after fall from container

SUKKUR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Iftikhar Lund on Saturday sustained injuries after falling off the container during PTI’s Haqooq-i-Sindh March, ARY News reported.

According to details, the former PTI Ghotki chapter president Mir Iftikhar Lund was rushed to a nearby hospital after the latter fell from a container he was on board with other PTI central leaders during the party’s ongoing Haqooq-i-Sindh March.

The PTI leader had lost his control and fallen from the top of a container after the driver applied emergency brakes.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) began its Ghotki-Karachi march titled Haqooq-i-Sindh March against the Pakistan Peoples Party-led provincial government on Saturday afternoon.

The march is led by PTI vice-chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi and party Sindh president Ali Zaidi started from Ghotki’s Kamoo Shaheed near the Sindh-Punjab border.

Leaders of the party from across the province are participating in the anti-PPP march that will reach Karachi in nine days after passing through 27 districts of the province.

Some visuals from our Sindh Huqooq March, as @SMQureshiPTI arrives to participate in it! #سندھ_حقوق_مارچ pic.twitter.com/pIn8tosZUv — PTI (@PTIofficial) February 26, 2022

Addressing party supporters before the start of the march, Qureshi blasted PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and the provincial government saying they will have to be held to account for the “15-year long plunder” of Sindh’s coffers.

