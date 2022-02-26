Saturday, February 26, 2022
type here...
HomeMust Read
Web Desk

Haqooq-i-Sindh March: PTI leader Iftikhar Lund injured after fall from container

test

SUKKUR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Iftikhar Lund on Saturday sustained injuries after falling off the container during PTI’s Haqooq-i-Sindh March, ARY News reported.

According to details, the former PTI Ghotki chapter president Mir Iftikhar Lund was rushed to a nearby hospital after the latter fell from a container he was on board with other PTI central leaders during the party’s ongoing Haqooq-i-Sindh March.

The PTI leader had lost his control and fallen from the top of a container after the driver applied emergency brakes.

READ:IFTIKHAR LUND FORMALLY REMOVED AS HR FOCAL PERSON SINDH

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) began its Ghotki-Karachi march titled Haqooq-i-Sindh March against the Pakistan Peoples Party-led provincial government on Saturday afternoon.

The march is led by PTI vice-chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi and party Sindh president Ali Zaidi started from Ghotki’s Kamoo Shaheed near the Sindh-Punjab border.

Read More: PTI KICKS OFF HAQOOQ-I-SINDH MARCH AGAINST PPP

Leaders of the party from across the province are participating in the anti-PPP march that will reach Karachi in nine days after passing through 27 districts of the province.

Addressing party supporters before the start of the march, Qureshi blasted PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and the provincial government saying they will have to be held to account for the “15-year long plunder” of Sindh’s coffers.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.