Harassment of Marriyum Aurangzeb: PML-N mulls legal action against Pakistanis

The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has been mulling over legal action against the Pakistanis who were involved in the harassment of Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb in London, ARY News reported on Monday.

The PML-N has decided to pursue legal action against the Pakistanis who were involved in the harassment of Marriyum Aurangzeb when she was visiting a coffee shop in London.

The decision was taken in a consultative session of the ruling political party.

Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said that PML-N will lodge a case against the nationals responsible for the harassment incident, whereas, the government will also seize the passports of the Pakistanis.

He said that the responsible nationals will face exemplary punishment. He confirmed that the federal government started consultations with the lawyers.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb had been surrounded by overseas Pakistanis in central London when she reached a coffee shop.

مریم اورنگزیب کو لندن میں پی ٹی آئی کارکنان نے آڑھے ہاتھوں لیا pic.twitter.com/8SXJDpowyC — Zahid Noor (@ZahidNoorARY) September 25, 2022

A video surfaced on social media that showed a group of overseas Pakistanis surrounding Marriyum Aurangzeb in central London.

The overseas nationals criticised the information minister for paying foreign visits amid flood devastation across Pakistan.

It showed that Aurangzeb did not react to the overseas nationals’ protest and kept making herself busy on her mobile phone.

