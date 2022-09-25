Monday, September 26, 2022
Marriyum Aurangzeb surrounded by overseas Pakistanis in London

LONDON: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb was surrounded by overseas Pakistanis in central London when she reached a coffee shop, ARY News reported.

A video surfaced on social media that showed a group of overseas Pakistanis surrounding Marriyum Aurangzeb in central London.

The overseas nationals criticised the information minister for paying foreign visits amid flood devastation across Pakistan.

It showed that Aurangzeb did not react to the overseas nationals’ protest and kept making herself busy on her mobile phone.

Earlier in July, a group of citizens chanted slogans at Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal at a renowned food outlet in Behra tehsil of Punjab’s Sargodha district.

It showed a group of citizens – including women and children – started chanting slogans of ‘chor chor [thief]’ upon seeing the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader at the food outlet.

A few days later, the family had come to meet Ahsan Iqbal and apologised for their actions.

