Harbhajan bashed for his comments on Anushka, Athiya

The star Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh landed in trouble over his comments about Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty during the ODI World Cup 2023 final between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Harbhajan Singh expressed his opinion regarding the understanding of cricket of the Bollywood stars Anushka and Athiya who engaged in conversation at the stadium during the match.

He said “I don’t know if they’re talking about cricket or films, I don’t think they know much about cricket,” the former cricketer said while commentating.

Bollywood A-lister and wife of star cricketer Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma heaped praises on him for the record-breaking 50th ODI century in the first semi-final of the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023.

She penned, “God is the best script writer! Utterly grateful to him for blessing me with your love, and to watch you grow from strength to strength and achieve all that you have and will, being honest to yourself and to the sport always,” with a series of emojis.

Related – ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Anushka Sharma reacts to husband Virat Kohli’s century on birthday

In the all-important World Cup 2023 final India’s ‘mighty’ batting lineup misfired as pacers-led Australia restricted the hosts to 240 at Narendra Modi stadium.

Australia’s captain Pat Cummins won the toss and chose to bowl in the final clash of the ICC World Cup 2023 against India.