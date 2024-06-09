Harbhajan Singh picks THIS Pakistani batter against India

Former India Test cricketer Harbhajan Singh picked the key Pakistan batter against India ahead of the much-anticipated Pak vs Ind clash in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.

The match will be held at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Long Island, New York. For viewers in India and Pakistan, it would be at 8pm and 7:30pm respectively.

Speaking in a show ahead of the match, the former off-spinner picked Muhammad Rizwan as key batter for Pakistan, saying “Rizwan, I feel he is a fantastic player. He is a match-winner in himself. On his day, he is a very destructive player. He is a player who doesn’t play for himself but for the team. I have seen many of his innings, one was against India.”

“Babar Azam’s innings was slightly slow but he (Rizwan) won them the only game they have won against India in the World Cup. He was sitting down and hitting Mohammed Shami towards square leg,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that out of seven matches played thus far between the arch-rivals, India emerged victorious six times while Pakistan tasted triumph only once.

The two teams boast contrasting momentums as India eased past Ireland by eight wickets in the campaign opener while the greenside succumbed to a humiliating defeat against the USA.

Pakistan squad for T20 World Cup 2024

Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Azam Khan, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub.

India squad for T20 World Cup 2024

Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (vc), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.