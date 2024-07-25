‘They spent time together…’: Hardik Pandya, Ananya Panday are dating? 

Are cricketer Hardik Pandya and actor Ananya Panday dating each other after they crossed paths at the recent Ambani wedding? A source close to the development has finally answered the burning question.

Speaking to an Indian media outlet, a source close to Hardik Pandya and Ananya Panday has finally revealed if something is happening between the celebrities. “Yes, Ananya and Hardik spent time together at the Ambani wedding, and their vibes matched,” the person told the publication.

“However, that’s how the actress is. She is friendly with whoever she meets and gels well with most people,” maintained the insider.

“It was a happy occasion and everyone was simply having a good time,” the person clarified, adding that the two are not dating.

It is pertinent to mention here that Ananya Panday recently broke up with her rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur, after months of relationship, reported Indian media.

On the other hand, Hardik Pandya and his ex-wife Natasa Stankovic also confirmed their speculated separation last week. “After 4 years of being together, Hardik and I have decided to mutually part ways,” they announced, hours after the ‘Bigg Boss’ alum flew out of India, to her home country Serbia, with their son, Agastya.

The rumours of Hardik and Ananya’s affair began to swirl earlier this month after several videos of the two newly-single celebrities, dancing together happily, at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding, went viral on social media.

They further added fuel to the buzz when both actor and cricketer started following each other on the social site Instagram.