Natasa Stankovic goes shopping with son after announcing separation from Hardik Pandya

Serbian actor-model Natasa Stankovic took her son out shopping in Serbia and spent quality time close to nature, days after announcing her separation from Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Natasa Stankovic treated her followers with several glimpses of celebrity kid, Agastya, 4, from their day out in Serbia, on Sunday.

The clips began with morning fun time of Agastya, as he played with his mother, at what seemed to be their house in her native country.

The following videos saw him joining Stankovic for grocery shopping and then for a farm outing, where he can be seen feeding animals.

It is pertinent to mention here that Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic confirmed their separation on Thursday night, hours after the ‘Bigg Boss’ alum flew out of India, to her hometown, with their son. In a similar statement, shared on their respective Instagram handles, they wrote, “After 4 years of being together, Hardik and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for the both of us.”

Notably, the former couple tied the knot in 2020 at a low-key court wedding, before welcoming their baby boy in July of the same year. Later, they renewed their vows in Udaipur, on February 14, 2023.

In their statement, the two also confirmed that they will continue to co-parent their son.