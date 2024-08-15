Natasa Stankovic receives apology after Hardik Pandya separation

Serbian actor-model and ex-wife of Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic receives apology from fans after Indian cricketer sparked dating rumours with singer Jasmin Walia.

Weeks after his separation from his ex-wife Natasa Stankovic, the Indian cricket team’s all-rounder, Hardik Pandya is back in the headlines, once again for a personal reason, rather than his game.

If rumour mills are to be believed, the cricketer has found love again in British singer and TV personality Jasmin Walia, with whom he recently enjoyed a Greece vacation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hardik Himanshu Pandya (@hardikpandya93)

It all started when the ‘Bom Diggy’ singer turned to her Instagram handle earlier this week, to post pictures of herself, posing by a pool in Mykonos. However, the speculations began to swirl when Pandya also posted a vacation reel on the social platform from the exact same location, leaving fans curious.

These rumours were further fuelled when netizens dug up an old picture of Walia, posing with the flag of the IPL franchise Mumbai Indians, when she watched the team live under the captaincy of her rumoured beau.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmin Walia (@jasminwalia)

Amidst these rumours, Stankovic, who is said to have returned to India with their son Agastya, published a new glam reel of herself on the picture and video-sharing platform.

Reacting to her post, a social user offered an apology to Stankovic, for painting her as the villain in the couple’s separation and wrote, “Sorry Natasa we blamed you, we should not say anything about your relationship, because we don’t know well, sorry,” while another commented, “Just because Hardik is an Indian cricketer and a rich guy you can’t blame Natasa!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @natasastankovic__

“No woman wants any kind of pain in a relationship. Hardik is a good Cricket player that doesn’t certify that he was also a good husband,” one more penned.

