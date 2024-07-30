Hardik Pandya shares heartfelt note for son after divorce from Natasa Stankovic

India’s star all-rounder Hardik Pandya shared a heartfelt note for his son Agastya days after his divorce from Natasa Stankovic.

Taking to Instagram, Pandya shared a video from his son’s fourth birthday, showing Agastya raining down flying kisses towards his father.

The video also shows the kid copying his father’s actions before taking him on in a game of Jenga together.

Hardik Pandya shared a heartwarming caption that read, “You keep me going single day! Happy birthday to my partner in crime, my whole heart, my Agu. Love you beyond words.”

It is pertinent to mention that Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic confirmed their divorce on July 18, hours after the ‘Bigg Boss’ alum flew out of India, to her hometown, with their son.

In a similar statement, shared on their respective Instagram handles, they wrote, “After 4 years of being together, Hardik and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for the both of us.”

The two said that they will continue to co-parent their three-year-old son.

“We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness,” the couple said.

Earlier this month, Natasa Stankovic took to Instagram to give a peek into her life lately in Serbia with her son, which has received a priceless reaction from Pandya.

The pictures showed the actor enjoying her day out with her son Agastya in Serbia where they visited an adventure theme park.

Other snaps showed the mother-son duo making a similar pose like a dinosaur, while Stankovic also posed in front of a space-themed corner.

Reacting to her post, Hardik Pandya shared a red heart and in another comment, he used a nazar amulet, heart-eye, and fantastic hand emojis.