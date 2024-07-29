‘Don’t be hard on children…’: Natasa Stankovic shares parenting advice following Hardik Pandya split

Serbian actor-model Natasa Stankovic shares a piece of parenting advice as she spends quality time with her son Agastya in her home country, after announcing her separation from Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya.

Natasa Stankovic, who is currently in Serbia with her son Agastya, following her split from Hardik Pandya, turned to her Instagram stories over the weekend, to share some parenting advice.

“Don’t be hard on your children because ‘the world is a hard place’. That’s not tough love. That’s tough luck,” read the note reposted by her on the social site. “The fact is that when they are born to you, YOU are their world, and they are yours to LOVE.” It is pertinent to mention here that Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic confirmed their separation earlier this month, hours after the ‘Bigg Boss’ alum flew out of India, to her home country, with their son.

In a similar statement, shared on their respective Instagram handles, they wrote, “After 4 years of being together, Hardik and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for the both of us.”

Notably, the former couple tied the knot in 2020 at a low-key court wedding, before welcoming their baby boy in July of the same year. Later, they renewed their vows in Udaipur, on February 14, 2023.

In their statement, the two also confirmed that they will continue to co-parent their son.