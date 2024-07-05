Pandya’s T20 WC celebration post ignites Natasa Stankovic divorce rumours

India’s all-rounder Hardik Pandya reignited rumours surrounding his divorce with wife Natasa Stankovic after he shared several photos with his son while the model was missing from the pictures.

Following India’s triumph in the T20 World Cup 2 024 final, the star all-rounder took to Instagram to share a series of photos with his son Agastya Pandya.

However, social media users began questioning the absence of Pandya’s wife Natasa Stankovic from the celebration photos.

The adorable snaps showed the father-son due dressed in casual dress sharing some warm moments from cheering together to adoring Hardik Pandya’s medal around his son’s neck.

The Indian cricketer wrote in the caption, “My #1! Everything I do, I do for you.”

While several showered love on the two, others wondered why Natasa was not with her husband during his happiest times.

One user commented, “Where is the mom?” while another took her absence as evidence that the rumours about their divorce were true as he wrote, “So the rumors seem to be true!”

A user wished, “I just hope and pray everything is fine between you and Natasa.”

Notably, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic announced their engagement in January 2020, before tying the knot in May at a low-key court wedding, due to the Covid-19 lockdown. They welcomed their first child, Agastya, in July of the same year.

The rumours of their divorce started swirling with the absence of the actor from the stands at IPL 2024 matches to support her husband and the removal of his surname Pandya from her Instagram handle.

Although both celebrities remained tight-lipped on the matter, the reports suggested that Stankovic filed for divorce from Pandya, and as per the legal terms of their marriage, she is likely to receive 70% of the cricketer’s total wealth after divorce, even though most of his properties are on his mother’s name.