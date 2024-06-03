Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic are back together?

Amidst the divorce news of the celebrity couple, social users believe that Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and his wife, Serbian actor-model Natasa Stankovic, have patched up.

Netizens are convinced that cricketer Hardik Pandya and his actor wife Natasa Stankovic, who were rumoured to be heading for divorce after four years of marriage, are seemingly back together, given the latest Instagram move of the latter.

Notably, Pandya and Stankovic announced their engagement in January 2020, before tying the knot in May at a low-key court wedding, due to the Covid-19 lockdown. They welcomed their first child, Agastya, in July of the same year.

Later, the actor-cricketer couple renewed their vows in a Udaipur ceremony on February 14, 2023, and pictures of the same were widely shared on social media, after being initially published by Stankovic.

However, amidst the rumours of their divorce, she had archived those pictures, fuelling the speculations. But, after almost a month of these rumours, social users noticed that those posts are back on her handle and Stankovic has unarchived her wedding content, making netizens believe that the couple has rekindled their romance.

For the unversed, the rumours of their divorce started swirling last month with the absence of the actor from the stands at IPL matches to support her husband and the removal of his surname Pandya from her Instagram handle.

Although both celebrities remained tight-lipped on the matter, the reports suggested that Stankovic filed for divorce from Pandya, and as per the legal terms of their marriage, she is likely to receive 70% of the cricketer’s total wealth after divorce, even though most of his properties are on his mother’s name.

Meanwhile, some reports have already suggested that the rumoured divorce is a planned PR stunt to whitewash the image of the cricketer.

