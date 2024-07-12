Hardik Pandya spotted with mystery girl amid Natasa Stankovic divorce rumours

Amid the divorce buzz from his wife, Serbian actor-model Natasa Stankovic, Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya was spotted posing with a mystery girl, igniting rumour mills.

Amidst the reports of Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s divorce being rife, the former’s latest video with a mystery girl, identified as Indian influencer and makeup artist Prachi Solanki, has social media going wild, with many users referring to her as the ‘new bhabhi’.

The post which was first shared by Solanki on her public Instagram page, with the caption, “When I met the World Cup hero,” soon grabbed the attention of entertainment outlets and was quick to go viral on social media then. In the clip, the influencer shook hands with Pandya before the two posed for the camera, flashing their bright smiles.

Reacting to the post with hilarious comments, a social user wrote, “Humari taraf se ha hai nayi bhabhi k liye Pandya bhai.” while another commented, “Bhabhi 2 loading.”

Loyal fans of Pandya also expressed their concerns regarding his divorce from Stankovic and penned, “She will fill Natasa’s void space and Hardik will fall in love with her.”

“Plz marry and take care of him,” one more addressed Solanki.

Notably, the rumours of Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s divorce started swirling earlier this year, when she missed IPL matches of Mumbai Indians to support her husband and later India’s World Cup celebration as well.

Meanwhile, she also dropped the surname Pandya from her Instagram handle.

Although the celebrities remained tight-lipped throughout the matter, the earlier reports even suggested that Stankovic filed for divorce from Pandya, and as per the legal terms of their marriage, she is likely to receive 70% of the cricketer’s total wealth after divorce, even though most of his properties are on his mother’s name.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic tied the knot in 2020 at a low-key court wedding, before renewing their vows in Udaipur, on February 14, 2023. The couple shares a son, named Agastya, 4.