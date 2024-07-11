‘Don’t know what happened behind whole thing…’: Natasa Stankovic’s cryptic video fuels Hardik Pandya divorce rumours

Amid the divorce speculation of Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and his wife, Serbian actor-model Natasa Stankovic, the latter urged people to be less judgemental about others, as they don’t know the situation one might be going through.

With yet another random thoughts video on her Instagram, cricketer Hardik Pandya’s wife Natasa Stankovic fuelled the rumours of the couple’s divorce, as she suggested people to be less judgemental and more empathetic towards everyone.

In the video shared on her stories on Wednesday, she can be heard saying, “I am sitting here and having my coffee, just had a random thought as people, how quick are we in judging.”

“If we see someone who is acting out of their character, we don’t slow down, we don’t observe, and we have no empathy. We straight jump into judging. We don’t know what has happened, what is behind the whole thing, the whole act, the whole situation,” she added.

In the end, Stankovic suggested, “So, let’s be less judgemental, observe more, have more empathy and be patient with people.”

Notably, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic tied the knot in 2020 at a low-key court wedding, before renewing their vows in Udaipur, on February 14, 2023. The couple shares a son, named Agastya, 4.

The rumours of their divorce started swirling earlier this year, given the actor’s absence from the stands at IPL matches to support her husband and later from India’s World Cup celebration, while she also dropped the surname Pandya from her Instagram handle.

Although the celebrities remained tight-lipped throughout the matter, the earlier reports even suggested that Stankovic filed for divorce from Pandya, and as per the legal terms of their marriage, she is likely to receive 70% of the cricketer’s total wealth after divorce, even though most of his properties are on his mother’s name.