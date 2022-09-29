Hareem Farooq goes glam with her Saree diaries

The latest picture gallery of film and TV actor Hareem Farooq is viral across social media sites.

On her account on the photo and video sharing application, Thursday, the ‘Parchi’ star shared a new picture gallery on the feed. “When everything is dull around you, wear green!” the celebrity wrote in the caption of her seven-picture gallery.

The viral snaps see Hareem Farooq look like an absolute stunner, as she flaunted a glam look in an emerald green saree by ace designer Nomi Ansari, paired with similarly toned half hoops. The movie star looked breathtaking in monotoned peachy nude makeup, and her hair done in a half-up half-down style.

The snaps garnered a stellar response from her millions of fans on the social platform, with at least 40,000 likes as well as numerous complimenting comments for the celeb.

You beautyyyyyy!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!❤️❤️❤️

What a ROYAL look😍

Oh who this ladyyyyyy! Hareem in green and saree best combo ever. Loved loved this look🔥

Prettiest ❤️❤️

Alexa, play Afreen Afreen ❤️❤️

Hareem has earned herself a name and a huge fanbase, for her stellar performances not only on the small screen but also as one of the most sought-after film actors. The celeb also has her part in the revival of Pakistan’s film industry with titles like ‘Janaan’ and ‘Parchi’ which she co-produced with IRK films.

Hareem Farooq has impressed the audiences with her performances in the drama serial ‘Dosri Biwi’ and films including ‘Dobara Phir Se’, ‘Parchi’ along with a cameo appearance in ‘Janaan’.

She is followed by at least 2.6 million users on Instagram.

