WATCH: How Hareem Sohail was betrayed by best friend?

Rising actor Hareem Sohail revealed the incident when her best friend made her fail the final exam in school.

In her recent appearance on ARY Digital’s morning show, ‘Good Morning Pakistan’ with host Nida Yasir, Hareem Sohail recalled a school life incident when she failed a board exam because of a girl, she thought was her best friend.

The ‘Ghisi Piti Muhabbat’ actor confessed that she was not a very bright and studious kid and would only study the morning before an exam. “So in this one exam, my best friend who was a very good student academically, was sitting right in front of me. I truthfully told her the whole scenario and had a barter deal with her,” Sohail shared.

The actor added that because she was a slow writer, her friend asked her to copy the whole thing towards the end and she believed it. “But as soon as she was done with her paper, she handed it over and left. And there I was looking at her like…,” Sohail remembered.

She mentioned that she eventually got zero marks and failed the subject.

On the work front, the daughter of actor Beena Chaudhry, Sohail started her career on TV with ARY Digital’s acclaimed serial ‘Ghisi Piti Muhabbat’ headlined by Ramsha Khan, Wahaj Ali, Ali Abbas and Shahood Alvi.

