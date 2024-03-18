Hareem Sohail reveals her celebrity crush

Rising actor Hareem Sohail revealed she used to have a huge celebrity crush on a TV heartthrob, before joining the industry.

In a recent outing on a private news channel’s talk show, Hareem Sohail disclosed that there was a time when she had a major crush on A-list actor, Bilal Abbas Khan.

During the appearance, the ‘Ghisi Piti Muhabbat’ actor shared the qualities of her ‘type of guy’ and mentioned that he must be ‘tall, a bit good-looking and a good human being who is loyal and has good personal hygiene’.

When asked to elaborate ‘bit good-looking’, Sohail said, “Someone who would look good and compatible with me.”

Further speaking about her favourite actor, who fits the bill for her description, she mentioned the ‘Kuch Ankahi’ star. The celebrity added, “There was a time when I had a huge crush on Bilal Abbas Khan before I joined acting. Then after that, I came into the same profession so that star-struck sort of crush is not there anymore.”

Sohail also shared that despite being in the same industry, she has not had a chance to meet Khan yet.

On the work front, the daughter of actor Beena Chaudhry, Sohail started her career on TV with ARY Digital’s acclaimed serial ‘Ghisi Piti Muhabbat’ headlined by Ramsha Khan, Wahaj Ali, Ali Abbas and Shahood Alvi.

