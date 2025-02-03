Haris among Durbar Rajshahi players stranded in Dhaka amid payment crisis

Pakistan’s wicketkeeping batter Mohammad Haris was among the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) franchise Durbar Rajshahi players stranded in Dhaka due to a payment crisis.

The league was hit with a controversy after several foreign players of the franchise claimed that they did not receive their salaries on agreed schedule, local media outlets reported.

The situation worsened for the foreign players after Durbar Rajshahi owner Shafiq Rahman delayed the payment for their return tickets.

Resultantly, Mohammad Haris, Afghanistan’s Aftab Alam, West Indies’ Mark Deyal, Zimbabwe’s Ryan Burl, and West Indies’ Miguel Cummins were left stranded in their hotel in Dhaka.

Reports said that the BPL franchise has also not paid most of their foreign players, with only two players being given 25 percent of their unsettled portions for the recent BPL edition.

Durbar Rajshahi reportedly did not pay foreign players their daily allowance for the last 11 days, leading them to refuse participating in practice sessions.

Following the reports and the subsequent complaint by the foreign players including Mohammad Haris to their respective boards, the BPL franchise owner was taken into custody earlier today.

Shafiq Rahman later promised the Bangladesh Cricket Board officials to clear all foreign players’ dues by February 7.

Earlier, the driver of the Durbar Rajshahi’s team bus reportedly locked out players and support staff out of the vehicle.

According to reports, the driver refused to return players’ kit bags placed in the vehicle until the clearance of his payment.