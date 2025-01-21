Taskin Ahmed opens up after going unpicked in PSL 10 draft

Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed broke his silence after he went unpicked in the recent Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 draft.

Since making his debut in 2014, the pacer has remained an integral part of Bangladesh’s national side and has given significant performances in several clutch games.

While Taskin Ahmed represented Durbar Rajshahi in the BPL 2024-25, the pacer could not make it to two of the top leagues including the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 and the PSL 10.

Reports had suggested that the right-arm quick was close to joining the Lucknow Super Giants in one of the previous IPL seasons as a replacement.

However, the deal could not materialise as Taskin Ahmed failed to obtain a No Objection Certificate from the Bangladesh Cricket Board.

Recently, the Bangladesh pacer went unsold in the PSL 10 draft, leaving his fans disappointed over not seeing him in action in the league.

Taskin Ahmed has now reacted to his snub at the PSL 10 draft as he expressed hope that he will get other opportunities.

“What’s there to be upset about? The main thing is that if I can serve my country well, and do well wherever I play, there will be opportunities,” Ahmed said when asked about the draft.

According to the Bangladesh pacer, he was not taking to heart the missed opportunities to play in the IPL or PSL 10.

“I could not go to the IPL despite having the opportunity to do so three times previously. If that had been upsetting to me, I would’ve hung myself by now. I’m not disappointed at all [about not getting picked in the PSL]. It’s what my fortunes are, there will be a lot more chances in the future inshallah. Since I didn’t get a team in the draft, if there is a need for replacement, they may take me. It’s the same for the PSL,” Taskin Ahmed said.