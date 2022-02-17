Haris makes history in PSL 7

The 20-year-old Muhammad Haris became the joint second-fastest fifty maker of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), smashed fifty off just 18 deliveries against Islamabad United (IU).

Muhammad Haris joins Paul Stirling and Tim David who have also scored fifties off just 18 deliveries.

Mohammad Haris! The joint-third fastest fifty in PSL history, off just 18 balls! 💪 #PSL2022 — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) February 17, 2022



Peshawar Zalmi captain Wahab Riaz had decided to bat first after winning the toss against IU in their 9th round match of PSL 7.

The wicket-keeper-batsman launched a baton charge at the IU bowlers from the word go and scored 70 runs off just 33 deliveries including seven 4s and five towering 6s.

Mohammad Haris scored 22 runs off IU pacer Mohammad Mosa’s over.

Kamran Akmal and Asif Ali are the joint-fastest fifty makers of PSL with fifties off just 17 deliveries.

Peshwar Zalmi has won 4 out of their 8 round matches and is currently at the 4th position on the point table with 8 points.

