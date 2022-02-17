PSL 7: Asif Ali replaces Shadab Khan as Islamabad United’s captain

LAHORE: Islamabad United has met with a setback during the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) edition 7 after its captain Shadab Khan was ruled out of the squad due to an injury and now he will be replaced by aggressive batter Asif Ali.

The United in its announcement from its Twitter handle said that Shadab and young pacer Zeeshan Zameer will miss tomorrow’s clash with Peshawar Zalmi at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

“Asif Ali will be officially captaining Islamabad United for the 1st time in the PSL in the absence of Shadab Khan against Peshawar Zalmi,” the tweet read.



Asif Ali has played a pivotal role in the success of Islamabad United, both as an aggressive batter and a quality fielder.

Previously, explosive English batter – Alex Hales, who was representing Islamabad United in the ongoing seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), has opted to pull out of the remainder of the tournament; citing personal reasons.

Hales, who represented United in the first seven matches of the marquee event will not be available for the remainder of the PSL 7. The former champions have not announced the replacement for Hales yet.

Furthermore, United’s another opening batter – Paul Stirling has already left the squad to perform his national duties, who has been replaced by Liam Dawson.

