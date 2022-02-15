PSL 7: Islamabad United, Quetta Gladiators get new players after PCB nod    

KARACHI: Two franchises in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) edition 7-Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United- have got new players as replacements after approval from Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The replacements came mainly after Afghanistan’s players’ had to leave for their international commitments while Muhammad Husnain faced a ban owing to his bowling action.

Islamabad United:

England’s Will Jacks will be replacing Rahmanullah Gurbaz, once the Afghan cricketer leaves for his international commitments, a statement from the PCB said.

“Jacks’ arrival is to be confirmed in due course,” PCB said.

Quetta Gladiators:

Left-arm pacer Mohammad Irfan will replace Mohammad Hasnain in the Quetta Gladiators for the remainder of the PSL 7 due to the latter being banned from bowling, the statement said.

Will Smeed will slip into the Silver Category as Ben Duckett’s replacement. Duckett is now unavailable due to personal reasons, the statement from the PCB said.

Meanwhile, Luke Wood is out of the tournament due to an injury and would be travelling back soon, it added.

